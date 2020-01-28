POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Lebanon’s New Government Save the Country from Economic Collapse?
26:00
World
Can Lebanon’s New Government Save the Country from Economic Collapse?
It took 85 days of intense political wrangling to form Lebanon’s government. The new cabinet is tasked with saving the country from total economic collapse and ridding the government of corruption. Prime Minister Hassan Diab hailed his new cabinet as a victory for the protesters, but they’re still out on the streets. This weekend Lebanon entered its one hundredth day of demonstrations, as protesters refused to accept Diab’s government. For them the faces may be new, and they may be called experts, but the political elite behind them is still calling the shots. Are they right? Or are they being too cynical about a government not meant to be perfect but one that is necessary to rescue the economy? Guests: Salim Haddad Head of the Free Patriotic Movement's Media Advisory Board Jad Dagher Secretary General of Lebanon's Opposition Sabaa Party Nizar Ghanem Co-founder of the Lebanese Think Tank Triangle
January 28, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?