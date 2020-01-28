World Share

Can Lebanon’s New Government Save the Country from Economic Collapse?

It took 85 days of intense political wrangling to form Lebanon’s government. The new cabinet is tasked with saving the country from total economic collapse and ridding the government of corruption. Prime Minister Hassan Diab hailed his new cabinet as a victory for the protesters, but they’re still out on the streets. This weekend Lebanon entered its one hundredth day of demonstrations, as protesters refused to accept Diab’s government. For them the faces may be new, and they may be called experts, but the political elite behind them is still calling the shots. Are they right? Or are they being too cynical about a government not meant to be perfect but one that is necessary to rescue the economy? Guests: Salim Haddad Head of the Free Patriotic Movement's Media Advisory Board Jad Dagher Secretary General of Lebanon's Opposition Sabaa Party Nizar Ghanem Co-founder of the Lebanese Think Tank Triangle