Turkish President Erdogan on three-nation Africa tour | Money Talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has kicked off a three day tour of Africa in Algeria, before heading to The Gambia and Senegal. The trip is aimed at bolstering trade and economic ties, as well as discussing matters of regional security. Bilateral trade between Turkey and African nations reached $23.8 billion in 2018. For more, we caught up with Alican Ayanlar, who's in Algiers. #Erdogan #AfricaTrade #Investment