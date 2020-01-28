World Share

Thousands flee opposition-held area in Northwest Syria as regime advances

The United States has strongly condemned regime and Russian attacks on Idlib, Syria's last rebel-held territory. Together, Damascus and Moscow have launched what the US calls 'indiscriminate aerial bombardment' that has left civilians with nowhere to flee. The latest attacks could deliver Maarat al Numan to the Syrian army. Adesewa Josh explains why the strategic northwestern city is so important. #AttacksOnIdlib #MaaratAlNuman #SyrianWar