Has Jeff Bezos Been Royally Hacked?
02:40
World
Has Jeff Bezos Been Royally Hacked?
The UN is demanding an investigation into allegations that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is responsible for hacking billionaire Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos’ phone, saying this is relevant to the ongoing question about his involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But is the political will there? Adam Pletts has more on why the Trump administration might still be reluctant to do much about it.
January 28, 2020
