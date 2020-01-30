World Share

Is Saudi Crown Prince MBS Behind Bezos’ Phone Hack?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is back in the spotlight, but this time its allegations of cybercrime. There are reports that MBS hacked into Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ phone with spyware sent through WhatsApp. So, just how serious is the breach? And if the crown prince is linked to the hacking, will that be a step too far for Washington? Guests: Mohamed al Qubaiban Retired RSAF Major General and Gulf Affairs Expert Charles Dunne Non-resident Scholar at the Middle East Institute Ben Freeman Director of the Foreign Influence Transparency Initiative