POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit fuels calls for second Scottish independence vote | Money Talks
02:36
BizTech
Brexit fuels calls for second Scottish independence vote | Money Talks
The European Parliament has approved Britain's divorce deal, paving the way for the UK's exit from the bloc on Friday. Many doubts remain over the future relationship but also about what might happen to the UK itself. In Scotland 62 per cent of voters wanted to remain part of the EU and Scottish Nationalists campaigning for independence have been quick to say that Brexit is against the will of Scotland. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Edinburgh. #Brexit #Scotland #IndependenceVote
January 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?