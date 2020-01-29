Major airlines suspend flights to and from China as virus spreads | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The outbreak of the coronavirus is starting to hit businesses, and companies are scrambling to deal with the fallout. Major airlines have suspended flights to China, while several countries have begun evacuating their citizens out of Wuhan - the epicentre of the epidemic. The virus has killed more than 130 people, while 6,000 have been infected globally. As Laila Humairah reports, the crisis is affecting a wide range of industries. For more on this story, we spoke to Patrick Fok from Beijing. #Coronavirus #SuspendedFlights #Wuhan
January 29, 2020
