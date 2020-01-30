POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cultural Appropriation in the Creative Industry
Cultural Appropriation in the Creative Industry
Cultural appropriation has long been an issue in fashion. Runway models wear everything from Native American headdresses to Sikh-style turbans. And the latest controversy is over Japanese fashion house Comme des Garcons. And when you see it, ask yourself if this is creativity or an insult? Andy Pratt, Professor of Cultural Economy at the University of London 03:45 #creativeindustry #andypratt #fashion
January 30, 2020
