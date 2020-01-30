POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
ANTI-DIET MOVEMENT: Time to rethink body image?
26:00
World
ANTI-DIET MOVEMENT: Time to rethink body image?
For many of us January is the diet month. But people fed up with the obsession with weight are joining together to condemn diet fads and food crazes. Does it matter what we weigh? Guests: Monika Siemicka British Dietetic Association Harri Rose Co-creator of the Anti-Diet Riot Club Sarah Dosanjh Psychotherapist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?