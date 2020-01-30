World Share

ANTI-DIET MOVEMENT: Time to rethink body image?

For many of us January is the diet month. But people fed up with the obsession with weight are joining together to condemn diet fads and food crazes. Does it matter what we weigh? Guests: Monika Siemicka British Dietetic Association Harri Rose Co-creator of the Anti-Diet Riot Club Sarah Dosanjh Psychotherapist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.