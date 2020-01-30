UK's departure to impact Eire, Northern Ireland economies | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
08:36
BizTech
England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will leave the EU on Friday. Together, they make up the United Kingdom, but Brexit also affects the Republic of Ireland. The UK and the Republic joined the European Common Market in 1973. Eighty percent of Irish exports transit through the UK, and what happens to businesses in Ireland after Friday is still unclear. There's talk of the 'Irish Protocol', but no one seems to know if that means checks and tariffs on goods moving from the UK into Northern Ireland. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, there are concerns about how trade will be regulated with Northern Ireland outside the EU - and the Republic of Ireland still a member. For more, we spoke to Roger Casale in London. He is a former Labour Member of Parliament, and the founder and CEO of New Europeans - a civil rights organisation which champions freedom of movement, non-discrimination and the principle of solidarity in Europe. #Brexit #EuropeanCommonMarket #EU
January 30, 2020
