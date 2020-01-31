World Share

Farage made leaving the EU a relentless political crusade

As Brexit happens later on January 31st, one man will probably take a lot of credit. Nigel Farage, the founder of the UK Independence Party and a member of the EU Parliament, has made leaving the EU a relentless political crusade. He's found many sympathisers, particularly in the Conservative Party. And his populist anti-EU message has resonated with many voters, making him a political personality the British establishment could not ignore. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.