04:51
World
The 2020 Berlinale
The Berlin International Film Festival is celebrating its platinum anniversary this year. And the 2020 edition of the event offers movie buffs a rich selection that is very different from the line-ups of the Oscars, BAFTAS and Golden Globes. 18 movies are competing this year for the Berlinale's prestigious Golden and Silver Bear Awards. And independent and mid-sized movie studios get to show off their art-house biopics, mystery thrillers and epic dramas. Scott Roxborough, Culture Reporter #berlinale #cinema #filmfestival
January 31, 2020
More Videos
