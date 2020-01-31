POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Renewed Push in North Africa | Flashpoints in the Aegean
26:15
World
Turkey’s Renewed Push in North Africa | Flashpoints in the Aegean
Turkey has engaged in a renewed diplomatic push to shore up its relations with North Africa. Turkish President Erdogan met with newly elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss energy cooperation and the Libyan conflict next door, where both leaders oppose warlord Khalifa Haftar. We look at how both countries hope to move relations forward especially when it comes to trade and security. Plus, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has called on Greece to demilitarise 16 islands in the Aegean Sea, which Athens has already rejected. What’s causing the sudden spike in rhetoric? Guests: Jalel Ouerghi Director of the Maghreb Centre for Research and Development Aylin Unver Noi Associate Professor at Istinye University Dimitri Tsarouhas Associate Professor at Bilkent University Mehmet Celik Managing editor of the English-language Daily Sabah newspaper
January 31, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?