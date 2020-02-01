The road to Brexit has been long and politically costly | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the UK's withdrawal from the European Union as a 'New Dawn', but Friday's Brexit could be the easiest part of the process. After the withdrawal, an 11-month transition period will begin, during which time British and European leaders will have to negotiate a new trade agreement. Brexit has had a momentous effect on British politics. It's ended the careers of two prime ministers, eight cabinet ministers and over 80 members of parliament. It's also forced two elections and tested the country's unwritten constitution to its limits. Here's Melinda Nucifora on how we got here. For more, we spoke to correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd who was at Westminster. #Brexit #TheresaMay #BorisJohnson
February 1, 2020
