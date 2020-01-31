BizTech Share

Turkey aims to secure post Brexit deal with the UK | Money Talks

Turkey is one of the few non-E-U countries that are part of the bloc's customs union. The arrangement was established in 1995 and it's been a major boost to Turkey's exports and economic development, and the U-K has been a major market for Turkish goods. With Britain scheduled to leave the customs union in 11-months time, Ankara is determined to get a post-Brexit deal as soon as possible. Atilla Bastirmaci is the Acting Deputy Director General for agreements and EU affairs at Turkey's Trade Ministry. He told us about the future of Turkey's relationship with Britain. #Turkey #Brexit #CustomsUnion