POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
British businesses face bumpy road after EU departure | Money Talks
09:14
BizTech
British businesses face bumpy road after EU departure | Money Talks
Brexit marks the end of the UK's 47-year membership of the EU. In the immediate aftermath, little will change. But the two sides still have to thrash-out a new trade deal before the end of the year. So, for British businesses, this is Brexit in name only.. and for the time being, the future remains uncertain. Natalie Powell reports. For more we spoke to Vicky Pryce. She's a Board Member at Centre for Economics and Business Research. We were also joined by Patrick Minford, Cardiff University Professor of Economics and former adviser to Margaret Thatcher. #UKbusinesses #TradeNegotiations #SingleMarket
January 31, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?