POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Day: United Kingdom has officially left the European Union
02:18
World
Brexit Day: United Kingdom has officially left the European Union
The UK has finally left the European Union. Late on Friday night the Brexit process came to an end. The country now enters an 11-month transition period in which trading relations remain fixed, while talks start to forge a new relationship. There were celebrations outside the British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement to the country via social media calling for unity and for people to get behind what he called the dawn of a new era. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London. #BrexitDay #ParliamentSquare UK
February 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?