Brexit Day: United Kingdom has officially left the European Union

The UK has finally left the European Union. Late on Friday night the Brexit process came to an end. The country now enters an 11-month transition period in which trading relations remain fixed, while talks start to forge a new relationship. There were celebrations outside the British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement to the country via social media calling for unity and for people to get behind what he called the dawn of a new era. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London. #BrexitDay #ParliamentSquare UK