Aleppo residents take up arms to protect themselves from regime attacks

As the Assad regime and its allies continue their offensive in northwest Syria, locals are taking matters into their own hands to protect themselves from regime attacks. They told TRT World they're not affiliated with any armed groups and don't depend on support from any outside parties. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto went to northern Aleppo and met members of the Popular Resistance Units and spoke to them about why they've decided to take up arms against the regime. #Aleppo #SyrianWar #BasharAlAssad