US Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senators at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump have voted by a narrow margin NOT to call witnesses. The Democrats had been demanding that the former National Security Advisor John Bolton and other key figures in the Administration give evidence about claims Trump put pressure on Ukraine to carry out his personal requests. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #ImpeachmentTrial #ImpeachmentWitnesses #DonaldTrump