POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel’s Gaza Blockade: People with permanent injuries struggle after protests end
02:18
World
Israel’s Gaza Blockade: People with permanent injuries struggle after protests end
The Gaza strip remains a volatile zone, where at least 364 people have been killed in two years of weekly protests against Israel's blockade of Palestinian territory. Palestinian Authorities say more than 19-thousand demonstrators have also been injured, and some have been left with permanent disabilities. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at what life is like for them now. #GazaProtests #IsraelPalestine #GazaBlockade
February 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?