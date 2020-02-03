Coronavirus Outbreak: Ali Murat Alhas, Journalist,

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Anadolu Agency Journalist, Ali Murat Alhas reports from inside the plane called `Koca Yusuf`’’ which is a military cargo plane converted to ambulance plane, during its flight from China to Turkey, on 1st February 2020, 08GMT, with 42 evacuees, including non-Turkish evacuees (32 Turkish, 6 Azerbaijan, 3 Georgian, 1 Albanian) . This journey, evacuation operation, lasted 32 hours. #Coronavirus #evacuees #Turkey
February 3, 2020
