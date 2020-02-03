POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Syrian regime shelling kills five Turkish troops in northern Syria
A regime attack killed five Turkish soldiers and a civilian member of the armed forces in north-western Syria. The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed the shelling happened despite the regime being notified of the troops' positions. Turkey responded to the attack, with President Erdogan saying almost three dozen regime soldiers were killed and that the Turkish retaliation was targeting about 40 regime positions. Obaida Hitto reports from Northern Aleppo. #TurkeySyria #SyrianWar #Idlib
February 3, 2020
