Chinese hospital built in 10 days opens to coronavirus patients

It took less than 10 days to build a new hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has now opened its doors to coronavirus patients. The facility has 1,000 beds and will be run by around 1,400 medical staff. A second hospital will also be opened in Wuhan later this week. The entire city is in lockdown. So far, more than 360 people have died from the virus in China. #Wuhan, #Coronavirus, #Coronavirushospital