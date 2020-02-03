POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chinese hospital built in 10 days opens to coronavirus patients
00:59
World
Chinese hospital built in 10 days opens to coronavirus patients
It took less than 10 days to build a new hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has now opened its doors to coronavirus patients. The facility has 1,000 beds and will be run by around 1,400 medical staff. A second hospital will also be opened in Wuhan later this week. The entire city is in lockdown. So far, more than 360 people have died from the virus in China. #Wuhan, #Coronavirus, #Coronavirushospital
February 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?