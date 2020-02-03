BizTech Share

Chinese stocks plunge over coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks

Stock prices in China fell by as much as nine percent on the first day of trading since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. Its spread has severely hit consumer spending during the Lunar New Year holiday - a period when businesses on the mainland usually see a big boost in sales. Hoping to make up for the fall in retail sales, the government's pumping billions of dollars into the economy. But as Motheo Khoaripe reports, many investors fear it's not enough to mitigate the effects of the contagion. And for more on this, China analyst Einar Tangen joined us from Beijing. #China #Coronavirus #AsianMarkets