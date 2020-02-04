World Share

COMPARISON CULTURE: Is it damaging our health?

Comparing ourselves with others is a basic human habit: one that’s driven the development of our societies since time began. But in this age of information and social media sharing are we suffering from comparison overload? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #socialcomparison #comparisonculture #socialmedia