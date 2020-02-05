POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial
26:00
World
Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial
onald Trump is only the third US president to face trial in front of the Senate, and for a time, there were some who thought he could be the first to be removed from office. But with the proceedings coming to a close, it looks like Trump is set to remain in office. The president, who’s accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine into investigating his political rival, has always maintained he's done nothing wrong. But after being impeached, he assembled an all-star legal team to defend him. We ask Trump’s celebrity impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz about his defense of the president. Plus, we look at what impact the trial could have on Trump’s re-election bid. Guests: Bassima Alghussein CEO of Alghussein Global Strategies John Burnett Republican Strategist
February 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?