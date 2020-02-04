World Share

Hong Kong reports its first death due to the coronavirus

Hong Kong has reported its first coronavirus death. The 39-year-old man had been to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. He's the second fatality outside of mainland China, following the death of a Chinese man in the Philippines. The virus has killed more than 420 people. The toll is now HIGHER than the number of deaths recorded during the SARS epidemic nearly 20 years ago. Ruby Zaman reports.