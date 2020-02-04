POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Voltas-Beko opens consumer electronics plant in India | Money Talks
02:35
BizTech
Voltas-Beko opens consumer electronics plant in India | Money Talks
In the first move of its kind, one of Turkey's biggest companies has joined forces with a large Indian group to produce refrigerators and washing machines for families across the South Asian nation. Beko, the global branch of the Turkish white-goods supplier, Arcelik has come together with Indian air conditioner supplier, Voltas in a 180 million dollar project. Shamim Chowdhury travelled to the Indian city of Ahmedabad, where the first Voltas-Beko factory recently opened. #VoltasBeko #ConsumerElectronics #Arcelik
February 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?