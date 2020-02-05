What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Turkey gives Syrian regime until end of February to withdraw

We begin here in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given the Syrian regime until the end of February to withdraw from its positions around Idlib - or face a military operation. Erdogan made the comments following the last week's attack on Turkish military in northern Syria, which left seven soldiers and one civilian contractor dead. Andrew Hopkins reports. #syria #turkeysyria #idlib