Tesla stock surges 80% in five weeks | Money Talks

Tesla shares continued their record run on Wall Street, with the company's market value rising to double that of auto giants Ford and General Motors combined. The company recently began delivering vehicles from its new factory in China and it's been profitable over the past two quarters, building hopes that it will keep on making money down the road. But some experts say the stock's jumped too high too fast. Mobin Nasir reports. We also spoke to Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners in New York. #Tesla #NYSE #GeneralMotors