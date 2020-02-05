POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Results of Iowa caucuses delayed due to 'inconsistencies'
02:26
World
Results of Iowa caucuses delayed due to ‘inconsistencies’
It's been a chaotic first vote in the race to pick a Democratic presidential candidate in the United States. The full results are still not in from the Iowa caucus. Technical problems mean votes are being counted by hand, slowly. But those that have been released show that it's been a good campaign for both veteran Bernie Sanders and relative newcomer to the national stage, Pete Buttigieg. Francis Collings reports.
February 5, 2020
