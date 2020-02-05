POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump tells Congress US is 'stronger than ever before' | Money Talks
08:11
BizTech
Trump tells Congress US is 'stronger than ever before' | Money Talks
In the US, Donald Trump has described the country's progress under his Presidency as "the great American comeback". Addressing the nation live on television in his State of the Union address, he said the US was prospering as never before. But as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the nation's bitter divisions were also on display. For more on this Dave Brat joined the show from Lynchburg in Virgina. He's a former member of the House and the dean of Business at Liberty University. #Trump StateofTheUnion #USeconomy
February 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?