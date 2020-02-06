POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Senate aquits Trump of impeachment charges
03:40
World
US Senate aquits Trump of impeachment charges
US President Donald Trump has been found not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was cleared of wrong-doing by a majority of Senators. Republicans described the decision to impeach Trump as a 'colossal mistake' by the Democrats. But Democrats say the trial has been a cover-up of Trump's behavior. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Impeachment #US #Trump
February 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?