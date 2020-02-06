POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands gather in Pakistan in support of Kashmir
Thousands gather in Pakistan in support of Kashmir
Thousands of demonstrators in Pakistan have come out in support of the people of India-administered Kashmir. The rallies are part of Solidarity Day, which Pakistan observes every year on the fifth of February. Prime Minister Imran Khan says India committed a fatal mistake by revoking the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir. TRT World's Kamran Yousaf has more. #Kashmir #Pakistan #SolidarityDay
February 6, 2020
