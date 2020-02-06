POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How Nike’s shoe technologies are upsetting the running industry
Do shoes make the man? Nike's Vaporfly line has been stirring up controversy ever since it was introduced in 2016. Athletes broke record after record while wearing the shoe, leading some to call them an unfair advantage. With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the horizon, the track and field governing body is stepping in with regulations. But will it be enough to stop Nike's dominance? #Nike #Vaporfly #Alphafly
February 6, 2020
