World Share

'It's spreading faster than SARS' How far will the so-called 'Wuhan coronavirus' spread?

Cities in lockdown, millions in quarantine and an ever growing number of infections and deaths. The Wuhan coronavirus has swept across the world and brought China to a stand still. Could Chinese authorities have done more to contain it? And just how deadly is the virus? Get the very latest on the spread of the virus here; https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6