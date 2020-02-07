BizTech Share

Drugmakers race to develop coronavirus vaccine, treatments | Money Talks

Pharma stocks have rallied on news of progress in developing a vaccine against the new coronavirus. The number of infections rises daily, mainly in China,. But the World Health Organization warns the reported breakthroughs aren't supported by hard evidence. And scientists say there's still a long way to go. At a press conference in Geneva, the World Health Organization outlined its response to the outbreak. #Vaccine #Coronavirus #BigPharma