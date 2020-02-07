Why is India’s ruling party demonising the Shaheen Bagh protesters?

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

For more than 50 days, Shaheen Bagh, a Muslim-majority neighbourhood in the Indian capital, has become a symbol of resistance against a new citizenship law that critics say is anti-Muslim. The protesters, mostly women, are presenting a mounting challenge to Narendra Modi's government which has continuously tried to discredit them. #ShaheenBaghProtests #IndiaProtests #AntiCAAProtests