POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ninety-year-old "chef of the poor" cooks for Rome's homeless
01:44
World
Ninety-year-old "chef of the poor" cooks for Rome's homeless
In Italy's capital Rome there are around 8 thousand homeless people. Half of them find temporary shelter overnight but the rest sleep on the streets. One man has made it his life's work to provide these people with food. 90-year-old Dino Impagliazzo uses leftover food from the city's markets, earning him the nickname, 'The Chef of the Poor'. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #Rome #ChefofthePoor #Italy
February 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?