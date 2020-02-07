World Share

Should The US Lift Restrictions on Landmines?

Designed to inflict maximum destruction on the human body, the majority of landmine victims aren’t military personnel, but civilians. Most of them children. They’re cheap to produce, easy to plant but difficult and expensive to clean up. And with 100 million of them currently lurking just beneath the surface of the earth, why is the Trump administration interested in employing even more of them. Hyder Abbasi explains.