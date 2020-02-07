POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Surviving World War II Congo soldiers honoured in documentary
01:37
World
Surviving World War II Congo soldiers honoured in documentary
Only two men remain of the "Public Force," a unit of Congolese fighters drafted by Belgium into World War II when Congo was still a Belgian colony. 75 years later, they've yet to receive recognition and compensation from Belgium. Now, a local academic turned their stories into a documentary titled "Shadows of the Forgotten" in hopes of gaining recognition for the World War II veterans from the Congo. #DRCongo #WW2 #Belgium
February 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?