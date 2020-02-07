POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump’s Middle East Plan
02:59
World
Trump’s Middle East Plan
US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan proposes creating a demilitarized Palestinian state and grants US recognition of Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank land, with Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Turkey dismissed the plan as an attempt to steal Palestinian lands and warns it will end any hopes of establishing a viable Palestinian state. So, has Trump deepened a crisis he promised to solve? Our correspondent Alican Ayanlar explains.
February 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?