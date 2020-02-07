February 7, 2020
Trump’s Middle East Plan
US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan proposes creating a demilitarized Palestinian state and grants US recognition of Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank land, with Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Turkey dismissed the plan as an attempt to steal Palestinian lands and warns it will end any hopes of establishing a viable Palestinian state. So, has Trump deepened a crisis he promised to solve? Our correspondent Alican Ayanlar explains.
