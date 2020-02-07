World Share

Is Trump’s Middle East Plan Dead on Arrival?

US President Donald Trump calls his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan 'the deal of the century,’ but for most of the world, it’s nothing more than tacit US blessing for a one-sided land grab by Israel. From the EU, to the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, many are asking how viable the plan can be, if the other side wasn't even consulted. We breakdown the global reaction and ask whether the proposal has further divided the Arab world. Guests: Chloe Benoist News editor at Middle East Eye Mustafa Barghouti Palestinian Activist