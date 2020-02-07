POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Trump’s Middle East Plan Dead on Arrival?
14:47
World
Is Trump’s Middle East Plan Dead on Arrival?
US President Donald Trump calls his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan 'the deal of the century,’ but for most of the world, it’s nothing more than tacit US blessing for a one-sided land grab by Israel. From the EU, to the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, many are asking how viable the plan can be, if the other side wasn't even consulted. We breakdown the global reaction and ask whether the proposal has further divided the Arab world. Guests: Chloe Benoist News editor at Middle East Eye Mustafa Barghouti Palestinian Activist
February 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?