World Share

US Overturns Landmine Ban

The Trump administration is lifting a ban on the use of landmines in armed conflict. Insisting they are a fundament weapon of war. The international community disagrees. The majority of those killed by landmines are civilians, most of them children. So what’s behind the landmine policy reversal? Guests Hector Guerra Director of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines Rob Maness Retired United States Air Force Colonel Asa Gilbert Operations Manager at SafeLane Global