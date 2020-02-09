POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thailand Shooting: Vigils and funerals held for victims of mall massacre
02:00
World
Thailand Shooting: Vigils and funerals held for victims of mall massacre
To Thailand now, where funerals are beginning to be held for the 30 people who were killed in a mass shooting. Security forces shot and killed a soldier, bringing an end to an hours-long standoff at a shopping mall, that injured more than 50 people. The unprecedented shooting has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country. Liz Maddock has the details. #Thailand #Asia #ThailandShooting
February 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?