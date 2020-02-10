POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Virus has killed more than 900 people mostly in China
02:31
World
Virus has killed more than 900 people mostly in China
China says 97 people have died from coronavirus on Sunday - making it the deadliest day since the outbreak began. The new fatalities brought the death toll on the mainland to 908, most of them in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province. Millions of people were expected to return to work on Monday after the extended New Year holiday. But as Liz Maddock reports, most aren't taking the risk. #coronavirus #chinaholiday #chinesenewyear
February 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?