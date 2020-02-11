World Share

"Middle East Peace Plan:" Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address UNSC

The Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is due to denounce Donald Trump's “Middle East Peace Plan” in New York on Tuesday. In his address to the United Nations Security Council Abbas will say the plan,0 which was unveiled by the US President at the end of last month, violates international law. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain explains. #TrumpIsrael #MiddleEastPlan #Palestine