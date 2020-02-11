Iranians commemorate 1979 revolution amid economic chaos | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iranians have commemorated the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. The mass movement deposed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's monarchy and replaced it with a theocracy led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The new system of government was supposed to raise millions of people out of poverty and reduce the wealth gap. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, more than four decades on, there are few improvements for ordinary citizens to celebrate. For more on this, we were joined by Babak Emamian in London. He's a financial advisor at Openwork and a member of the British Iranian Business Association #Iran #IslamicRevolution #EconomicChaos
February 11, 2020
