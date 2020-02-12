POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians echo rejection of Trump's proposal at the UN
02:21
World
Palestinians echo rejection of Trump's proposal at the UN
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has blasted US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century for the Middle East, as more protests erupted in the West Bank. Speaking at the United Nations, Abbas rejected the plan yet again. He said it solidifies Israel as an apartheid regime. Abbas also thanked 'those Israelis' who have condemned the deal. #Palestinians #MahmoudAbbas #Trump
February 12, 2020
