Will a Floating Barrier Stop Migrants Getting to Greece?
Greece plans to install a floating fence in the sea, hoping it'll keep out refugees coming from neighbouring Turkey. The opposition Syriza party condemned the plan, calling it a disgrace and insult to humanity. But Greece says it has no other choice, slamming the EU accusing them of not taking in their fair share of migrants. According to Athens more than 70,000 refugees entered the country last year, that's almost double the number from 2018. But is a barrier in the sea the solution? Guests: Aysegul Yalcin Eris Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants Yannis Koutsomitis European Affairs Analyst Rahul Radhakrishnan TRT World Producer
February 13, 2020
